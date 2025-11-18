WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: meta | ftc | instagram | whatsapp | antitrust | lawsuit

Meta Prevails in Instagram, WhatsApp Antitrust Suit

Meta Prevails in Instagram, WhatsApp Antitrust Suit
(Kirill Kudryavtsev/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 18 November 2025 01:14 PM EST

A federal judge ruled in favor of Meta Platforms Tuesday, saying the company did not illegally stifle competition by buying Instagram and WhatsApp, giving Big Tech its first decisive win against the antitrust crackdown started in President Donald Trump's first term.

The ruling is a major setback for the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which is pursuing a separate antitrust case against Amazon.com. The agency sought to force Meta to restructure or sell Instagram and WhatsApp in order to restore competition among social media networks.

Meta argued at trial that buying companies that excelled in new features instead of building competitor products was a valid business strategy, and that the FTC had ignored competitive pressure from ByteDance's TikTok, Google's YouTube and Apple's messaging app, among others.

U.S. District Judge Judge James Boasberg, who issued the ruling, recognized last year that the case might be a difficult one for the FTC to win, saying the agency's arguments "at times strain this country’s creaking antitrust precedents to their limits."

The case is part of a larger antitrust crackdown on Big Tech in the U.S. The FTC is separately pursuing an antitrust case against Amazon.com, while the Department of Justice has brought claims against Alphabet's Google and Apple.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
A federal judge ruled in favor of Meta Platforms Tuesday, saying the company did not illegally stifle competition by buying Instagram and WhatsApp, giving Big Tech its first decisive win against the antitrust crackdown started in President Donald Trump's first term.
meta, ftc, instagram, whatsapp, antitrust, lawsuit
204
2025-14-18
Tuesday, 18 November 2025 01:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved