Meta Forecasts Q4 Revenue Above Estimates

(AP)

Wednesday, 30 October 2024 04:29 PM EDT

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms forecast current-quarter revenue above market expectations Wednesday, projecting robust holiday ad spending that should continue to cover the cost of its massive artificial intelligence investments.

Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based firm fell 2.5% in after-hours trading.

Analysts believe AI-powered advertising tools and stronger monetization of short-form video product Reels have bolstered Meta's revenue growth this year.

Many analysts have predicted a possible blockbuster year for digital ads in 2024 as economic forecasts improve, citing easing interest rates and sustained consumer spending.

Advertising accounts for the vast majority of Meta's revenue, meaning higher marketing spend during the holiday season could provide a crucial boost to the company's bottom line, according to analysts.

Meta reported third quarter profit of $6.03 per share, compared with estimates of $5.25 per share, per data compiled by LSEG.

Third-quarter revenue stood at $40.59 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $40.29 billion.

The company expects between $45 billion and $48 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, compared with analysts' estimates of $46.31 billion, according to data from LSEG.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


