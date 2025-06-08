WATCH TV LIVE

META | AI

Meta in Talks Over Scale AI Investment That Could Exceed $10 Billion, Bloomberg Reports

Sunday, 08 June 2025 06:06 AM EDT

Meta Platforms is in talks to make an investment that could exceed $10 billion in artificial intelligence startup Scale AI, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

The terms of the deal were not yet finalized and could still change, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Scale AI declined to comment and Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Founded in 2016, Scale AI is a data labeling startup backed by tech giants Nvidia, Amazon and Meta.

Last valued at nearly $14 billion, Scale AI also provides a platform for researchers to exchange AI-related information, with contributors in more than 9,000 cities and towns. 

