The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 4MATIC - Looks, Drives & Handles Like a Champ

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 4MATIC is a compact luxury SUV that impressively blends practicality, performance, and premium features.

This review will explore various aspects of the GLB 250 4MATIC, including its design, performance, interior, technology, safety features, and overall value.

Design and Aesthetics

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 4MATIC sports a design that is both rugged and refined. Its boxy silhouette harks back to classic SUV lines, but with modern touches that signify its luxury status. The front end is dominated by the signature Mercedes grille, flanked by sleek LED headlights that give the vehicle a sharp, aggressive look. The sculpted lines along the body contribute to an athletic stance, while the available AMG Line package adds sportier elements like unique bumpers and larger wheels.

One of the standout features of the GLB 250 is its compact yet spacious design. Despite its relatively small footprint compared to larger SUVs, the GLB makes excellent use of space, offering a practical and versatile vehicle that does not compromise on style. The optional 20-inch wheels and a variety of exterior color choices, including some striking metallic options, allow buyers to personalize their GLB to their tastes.

Performance and Handling

Under the hood, the GLB 250 4MATIC is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine that produces 221 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that ensures smooth and responsive gear changes. The 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system is standard, providing excellent traction and stability in various driving conditions.

On the road, the GLB 250 offers a well-balanced driving experience. The turbocharged engine delivers brisk acceleration, making it capable of merging and overtaking with ease. The steering is precise and responsive, contributing to a driving experience that is both engaging and comfortable. The suspension system strikes a good balance between comfort and handling, smoothing out rough roads while keeping body roll in check during cornering.

Fuel efficiency is also commendable for a vehicle in this class, with the GLB 250 4MATIC achieving an EPA-estimated 23 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway. This makes it a practical choice for both urban commuting and longer road trips.

Interior and Comfort

The interior of the 2024 GLB 250 4MATIC is where Mercedes-Benz's commitment to luxury truly shines. The cabin is meticulously crafted with high-quality materials, including soft-touch plastics, brushed aluminum, and available wood trims. The seats are upholstered in premium materials, with options for leather and heated front seats for added comfort.

Space is one of the GLB's strong suits. The SUV offers generous legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers, making it a comfortable ride for families and groups. The second-row seats slide and recline, allowing passengers to adjust their seating position for maximum comfort. There is also an optional third row, which, while snug, adds versatility by allowing the GLB to seat up to seven passengers.

Cargo space is another highlight. With the third row folded down, the GLB provides 24 cubic feet of cargo space, expanding to 62 cubic feet with the second row also folded. This flexibility makes the GLB 250 4MATIC an excellent choice for those who need to haul gear, groceries, or luggage regularly.

Technology and Infotainment

Mercedes-Benz has equipped the GLB 250 4MATIC with an impressive array of technology and infotainment features. At the heart of the system is the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) interface, which includes a dual-screen setup with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 7-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system. An upgrade to 10.25-inch screens is available for those who want a larger display.

The MBUX system is intuitive and user-friendly, with features like voice control, navigation, and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The voice control system, activated by saying "Hey Mercedes," is particularly impressive, understanding natural language commands to control various functions like climate control, navigation, and audio settings.

Other notable tech features include a wireless charging pad, multiple USB-C ports, and an available Burmester surround sound system that delivers an exceptional audio experience. The GLB also offers a range of driver assistance technologies, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a 360-degree camera system that makes parking and maneuvering in tight spaces much easier.

Safety Features

Safety is a paramount concern for Mercedes-Benz, and the 2024 GLB 250 4MATIC is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features. Standard safety equipment includes multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, stability control, and a rearview camera. The vehicle also comes with Mercedes' Pre-Safe system, which can detect an imminent collision and prepare the vehicle by tightening the seat belts and closing the windows to protect occupants.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are also available, enhancing both safety and convenience. These include:

Active Brake Assist: Helps prevent collisions with vehicles and pedestrians by automatically applying the brakes if it detects an imminent collision.

Blind Spot Assist: Alerts the driver to vehicles in the blind spot and can provide corrective steering inputs if necessary.

Attention Assist: Monitors driver behavior and provides alerts if it detects signs of drowsiness or inattention.

Traffic Sign Assist: Recognizes traffic signs and displays them on the digital instrument cluster, helping drivers stay informed of speed limits and other important road signs.

These features, combined with the inherent build quality and structural integrity of the GLB 250, make it one of the safer options in the compact luxury SUV segment.

Overall Value and Competitors

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 4MATIC represents excellent value for those seeking a compact luxury SUV that does not compromise on performance, comfort, or features. Starting at a competitive price point, the GLB offers a wealth of standard equipment and a variety of optional packages that allow buyers to customize their vehicle to suit their needs and preferences.

When compared to competitors such as the BMW X1, Audi Q3, and Volvo XC40, the GLB 250 4MATIC stands out with its spacious interior, flexible seating arrangements, and advanced technology. While the BMW X1 offers a sportier driving experience and the Audi Q3 boasts a high-tech interior, the GLB strikes a compelling balance between these attributes, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of buyers.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 4MATIC is a standout in the crowded compact luxury SUV market. Its blend of rugged design, powerful yet efficient performance, spacious and luxurious interior, cutting-edge technology, and comprehensive safety features make it a compelling choice for anyone in the market for a premium SUV.

Whether you are a family looking for a practical yet stylish vehicle or an individual seeking a luxurious and versatile ride, the GLB is well worth considering. With its impressive array of features and only about $2,000.00 more than the 2-wheel-drive model, the GLB 250 4MATIC offers a driving experience that is both satisfying and enjoyable.



Starting Price: $46,650

Price as tested: $56,595

Duane Pemberton is the owner of Finish Line Media, a social media marketing company and writes about things that help bring people together. Food, wine, cars and travel. He also founded Duane Paul's BBQ in 2023. A premium BBQ sauce you can find at: www.duanepaulbbq.com.