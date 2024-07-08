Mercedes Not Betting Big on Combustion Engine Cars

Mercedes-Benz is not making any significant investments in combustion engine cars beyond planned updates to bring its vehicles in line with emissions regulations, its chief technology officer said in a roundtable Monday.

Asked whether the carmaker was responding to weaker demand for electric vehicles by shifting investment to combustion engine cars, Markus Schaefer said there was no need to do so.

"From a current perspective there is no significant need to invest in combustion engines. The models are all fresh," he said.