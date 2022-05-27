×
McDonald's Russia May Rebrand as 'Fun and Tasty'

McDonald's Russia
Thousands of Soviets crowd around the first McDonald's in the Soviet Union on its opening day in Moscow on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 1990

Friday, 27 May 2022 08:56 AM

McDonald's in Russia has registered possible brand names for the firm taking over its fast-food restaurants there, including "Fun and Tasty" and "The Same One," patent filings showed on Friday.

The world's largest burger chain, with nearly 850 restaurants in Russia, is selling up to one of its local licensees in response to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine and the subsequent wave of Western outrage and sanctions.

The company said on Friday that the trademarks registered with Russia's Rospatent agency, from which it ultimately planned to choose one brand, also included "Just Like That" and "Open Checkout."

McDonald's, which owns 84% of its restaurants in Russia, is one of the biggest international brands to leave since February.

The restaurants that it owns are being sold to Alexander Govor, who runs a franchise operation of 25 restaurants. Other franchisees will be given the option of working under the new brand.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


McDonald's in Russia has registered possible brand names for the firm taking over its fast-food restaurants there, including "Fun and Tasty" and "The Same One," patent filings showed on Friday.
