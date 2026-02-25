McDonald's Biggest Burger Yet: The Big Arch

McDonald’s is going big — really big.

Starting March 3, the fast-food giant will roll out the Big Arch Burger in the United States for a limited time, billing it as the “most McDonald’s McDonald’s burger” ever created — and the largest in the company’s lineup, CT Insider reports.

The towering sandwich packs two quarter-pound beef patties, three slices of white cheddar, onions, lettuce, pickles, toasted buns and the chain’s new “Big Arch Sauce.”

The company describes the sauce as “a tangy, creamy sauce with a perfect balance of mustard, pickle and sweet tomato flavors.”

At 1,020 calories and with the burger patties alone weighing half of a pound, the Big Arch is not exactly subtle — but it’s designed to compete in an era when customers are gravitating toward heartier, premium-style fast-food offerings.

The burger has already built buzz overseas.

It returned to menus in the United Kingdom and Ireland in January, where it has been added as a permanent item. It has also appeared previously in Canada.

In the U.K., the sandwich sells for £8.79 (about $11.87), with a combo priced at £10.69 (about $14.43). U.S. pricing has not yet been announced.

The limited-time designation means customers will have only a short window to try it — a strategy McDonald’s frequently uses to spark urgency and social media buzz.

The launch comes as fast-food chains battle for traffic amid price sensitivity from consumers.

McDonald’s, in particular, has faced scrutiny over menu pricing in some regions.

In Connecticut, for example, highway rest stop locations have drawn national attention for charging significantly more than traditional McDonald’s restaurants.

Whether the Big Arch becomes a viral sensation — or simply a supersized curiosity — will likely depend on how consumers respond to both the flavor and the price point.

For now, one thing is certain: McDonald’s is betting that bigger is better.