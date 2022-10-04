×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mcdonalds bias lawsuit | black franchisee

McDonald's Defeats Black Franchisees' $1 Billion Bias Suit

McDonald's Defeats Black Franchisees' $1 Billion Bias Suit
(AP)

Tuesday, 04 October 2022 10:24 AM EDT

McDonald's Corp. has temporarily beat back a lawsuit by 52 Black former franchise owners who claim the fast-food giant set them up for failure by steering them towards crime-ridden, low-income neighborhoods.

A federal judge in Chicago dismissed the 2020 lawsuit in a written order last week, but gave the plaintiffs until October 21 to file an amended complaint. The judge did not explain why he dismissed the case.

The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has not offered profitable restaurant locations and growth opportunities to Black franchisees that were on the same terms as white franchisees, despite its public commitment to diversity and Black entrepreneurship. They are seeking up to $1 billion in damages.

McDonald's has denied wrongdoing and has said that while it may recommend store locations, franchisees make the final decisions.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
McDonald's Corp. has temporarily beat back a lawsuit by 52 Black former franchise owners who claim the fast-food giant set them up for failure by steering them towards crime-ridden, low-income neighborhoods.
mcdonalds bias lawsuit, black franchisee
130
2022-24-04
Tuesday, 04 October 2022 10:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved