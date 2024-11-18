2025 Mazda CX70 Premium Plus Review

The 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus exemplifies Mazda’s commitment to blending efficiency, luxury, and driving enjoyment into a single SUV package. This new entry into the midsize crossover segment stands out with its plug-in hybrid powertrain, a sophisticated interior, and a suite of advanced safety and technology features. Here’s an in-depth review of what makes the 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus a compelling option in its class.

Exterior Design

Mazda has always been known for its “Kodo: Soul of Motion” design philosophy, and the CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus takes this to the next level. The exterior features clean, sculpted lines that give it a modern yet timeless appearance. The front fascia is dominated by a bold grille flanked by sharp LED headlights that project confidence and elegance. The Premium Plus trim adds chrome accents and 20-inch alloy wheels that enhance its upscale look.

The body proportions are well-balanced, with a long hood and a slightly tapered roofline that lends the SUV a sleek silhouette. Mazda has also integrated aerodynamic elements subtly, which helps with both fuel efficiency and stability at higher speeds. The dual exhaust outlets and LED taillights contribute to a sporty and refined rear profile. The CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus is available in several striking color options, including the new Artisan Red and Rhodium White, which accentuate its sophisticated design.

Interior and Comfort

Stepping into the cabin of the CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus is an experience in luxury. Mazda’s designers have prioritized premium materials and ergonomic layout to create a space that feels more akin to a high-end European SUV. The seats are upholstered in Nappa leather and come with heating, ventilation, and power-adjustable settings for both the driver and front passenger. The attention to detail is apparent in the soft-touch materials, open-pore wood trim, and brushed aluminum accents.

The spacious interior offers ample headroom and legroom for both front and rear passengers, making it suitable for long road trips or daily commutes. The panoramic sunroof, exclusive to the Premium Plus trim, adds an airy ambiance and elevates the sense of space within the cabin. Rear passengers also benefit from reclining seats and dedicated climate control vents, ensuring a comfortable ride for everyone.

Mazda’s commitment to creating a driver-centric cockpit is evident in the positioning of controls and the minimalist dashboard layout. The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the head-up display provide all essential driving information without distracting from the road. The 12.3-inch center infotainment display is responsive and features Mazda’s latest interface, which supports wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and integrated navigation. The Premium Plus trim upgrades the audio system to a 12-speaker Bose setup, delivering crisp and immersive sound throughout the cabin.

Performance and Powertrain

At the heart of the 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus is its plug-in hybrid powertrain, which pairs a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor and a 17.8 kWh battery pack. This combination produces a total output of 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, providing ample power for both city driving and highway cruising. The power is managed through an 8-speed automatic transmission that shifts smoothly and efficiently.

The plug-in hybrid system allows for an all-electric driving range of approximately 35 miles, making it ideal for short commutes and urban driving. When the battery is depleted, the gasoline engine seamlessly takes over, ensuring an uninterrupted driving experience. Regenerative braking helps recharge the battery during deceleration, maximizing the overall efficiency of the vehicle.

Mazda has engineered the CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus with driving dynamics in mind. The SUV comes with standard all-wheel drive, which enhances grip and stability on various surfaces. The suspension system has been fine-tuned to strike a balance between comfort and sporty handling, delivering a ride that is smooth yet responsive. The Premium Plus trim includes adaptive dampers that further improve ride quality by adjusting to road conditions in real-time.

Despite its emphasis on comfort, the CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus remains true to Mazda’s heritage of driving enjoyment. The steering is precise and communicative, providing confidence in corners and during highway maneuvers. The hybrid powertrain’s instantaneous torque delivery ensures brisk acceleration, making it easy to merge onto highways or overtake slower traffic.

Fuel Economy and Efficiency

One of the standout features of the CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus is its impressive fuel economy. When operating in hybrid mode, the SUV achieves an estimated 36 mpg combined. The plug-in hybrid system contributes to an overall eco-friendly footprint, appealing to environmentally conscious buyers. The 35-mile electric-only range is sufficient for most daily commutes, allowing drivers to rely primarily on electric power and reduce fuel consumption. Charging the battery is convenient, with a full charge taking about 2.5 hours on a Level 2 charger.

Safety Features

Mazda has equipped the 2025 CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus with an extensive suite of safety and driver-assistance technologies. The i-Activsense safety system includes adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. The Premium Plus trim adds a 360-degree camera system, making parking and maneuvering in tight spaces much easier.

The SUV also features advanced safety technologies such as front and rear parking sensors, traffic sign recognition, and an automated emergency braking system that can detect pedestrians and cyclists. These features contribute to the CX-70’s excellent safety ratings and give drivers peace of mind on the road.

Technology and Convenience

In addition to its high-end infotainment system, the CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus includes numerous tech features that enhance convenience and connectivity. Wireless smartphone charging and multiple USB-C ports ensure that all passengers can keep their devices powered. The MyMazda app allows for remote start, climate control activation, and vehicle status monitoring, making it easy to prepare the car before heading out.

The Premium Plus trim includes a customizable ambient lighting system, adding to the cabin’s upscale feel. Voice recognition has also been improved, allowing drivers to control various functions such as navigation, audio, and climate settings with simple voice commands.

Driving Experience

Driving the 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus is a refined and enjoyable experience. The hybrid powertrain delivers a smooth and quiet ride, especially when running in EV mode. Acceleration is responsive, and the transition between electric and gasoline power is virtually seamless. The adaptive suspension absorbs bumps and imperfections with ease, contributing to a comfortable driving experience on a variety of road surfaces.

Handling is where the CX-70 truly stands out. The well-tuned chassis and all-wheel drive system provide excellent grip and balance, giving the SUV a sporty character that is rare in its class. Whether navigating winding roads or cruising on the highway, the CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus offers a sense of control and poise that enhances driver confidence.

Conclusion

The 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus is an exceptional addition to the midsize SUV market, combining luxury, efficiency, and engaging performance. With its elegant design, premium interior, and advanced technology, it appeals to drivers who want more than just an ordinary SUV. The plug-in hybrid system provides an eco-friendly alternative without sacrificing power or driving enjoyment.

For those who seek a balance of sophistication, practicality, and environmental responsibility, the CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus is a standout choice. Mazda has managed to create a vehicle that feels as at home on a scenic drive as it does on a daily commute, making it a versatile and compelling option in the competitive midsize crossover segment.

