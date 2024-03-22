Keeping Up With the Bezoses: Zuckerberg Buys $300M Superyacht

Mark Zuckerberg is now the proud owner of a $300 million, 387-foot-long superyacht he has christened “Launchpad,” The Sun, U.S. edition, reports.

Originally commissioned by Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin and built in the Netherlands, the yacht can sleep 24 and comes with a helipad and $30 million companion boat, as is customary for yachts of this scale.

Seen docked this week at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Launchpad requires a crew of 48 and costs $30 million a year for upkeep. That should not be a problem for Zuckerberg, the 4th richest person in the world with a net worth of $180 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The Meta Chairman and CEO earns between $6 million and $12 million a day, amounting to more than $3 billion a year, according to Business Insider estimates.

Zuckerberg was seen touring the ship in early March, and the vessel was first spotted in U.S. waters on March 20. Due to sanctions against Potanin, delivery was delayed — but comes just in time for the billionaire’s 40th birthday on May 14.

By comparison, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, currently ranked as the world’s richest individual with a net worth of $201 billion, has a $500 million, 417-foot tall mega yacht named Koru, that has a swimming pool and helipad. The superyacht’s companion yacht, the Abeona, has a 264-foot garage to house Bezos’ luxury cars, private helicopter and jet skis.

Zuckerberg's new trophy grants him entry into ports frequented by other multibillionaires such as Larry Ellison and Bill Gates, as well as sanctioned Russian oligarchs.

It is not known when or how Zuckerberg acquired the vessel.