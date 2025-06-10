WATCH TV LIVE

Zuckerberg Recruiting for 'Superintelligence' AI Team

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote speech at F8, the Facebook's developer conference, in San Jose, California. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/2018 file)

Tuesday, 10 June 2025 07:17 AM EDT

Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire CEO of Meta Platforms is setting up a team of experts to achieve so-called "artificial general intelligence" (AGI), or machines that can match or surpass human capabilities, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.

Zuckerberg is building the new AI team in tandem with a reported investment of over $10 billion in Scale AI, Bloomberg News said, citing sources, adding that Scale AI founder Alexandr Wang was expected to join the AGI group after a deal is done.

Reuters could not immediately verify the Bloomberg report. Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Zuckerberg's plans to personally recruit around 50 people, including a new head of AI research for the AGI team is driven partly by frustration over the performance and reception of Meta's latest large language model, Llama 4, Bloomberg News reported.

Last month, Meta delayed the release of its flagship "Behemoth" AI model due to concerns about its capabilities, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Rivals like OpenAI have also been looking to make changes to attract further investment in a bid to develop AGI.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


