US Manufacturing Production Unchanged in Nov.

An employee pieces together components on an assembly line at GE Appliances global headquarters, Aug 13, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (Jon Cherry/AP)

Tuesday, 23 December 2025 10:12 AM EST

U.S. factory production was unchanged in November after ⁠declining in October as motor vehicle output fell following the expiration of tax credits for electrical vehicles.

The flat reading in manufacturing output last month followed a 0.4% drop in October, the ‍Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Economists polled by ‍Reuters had forecast production for the sector, which accounts for 10.1% of the economy, would ⁠be unchanged.

Production at factories rose 1.9% on a year-over-year basis in November. The release of the data was delayed ​by the 43-day shutdown of the federal government.

Motor vehicle production eased 1.0% after declining by 5.1% in October. Motor vehicle sales surged ‍in the third quarter as consumers rushed to purchase electric vehicles ⁠before the September 30 expiration of tax credits.

Excluding motor vehicle production, factory output edged up 0.1% in November after dipping 0.1% in the prior month.

Manufacturing has been treading water as ⁠President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs ​weigh on factories ⁠that depend on imported materials, but boost segments like primary metals that faced ‍stiff foreign competition.

Trump has defended the duties as necessary to revive a ‌long-declining U.S. industrial base, but a broad improvement has yet to materialize, with factory employment down by about 63,000 jobs ⁠so far ​this year.

Mining output ‍rose 1.7%. That rise followed a 0.8% drop in October. Overall industrial production increased 0.2% after slipping ‍0.1% in October. Industrial output advanced 2.5% on a year-over-year basis in November.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


