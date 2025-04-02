Maersk Expects Continued US Growth But Warns of Uncertainty

Denmark's Maersk , one of the world's largest container shipping groups, said Wednesday it has seen robust demand in the United States so far this year and continues to predict U.S. growth although tariffs may cloud the outlook.

Maersk's regular global market outlook was published before U.S. President Donald Trump later on Wednesday is set to announce reciprocal tariffs targeting nations that have duties on U.S. goods.

"U.S. growth is (the) main scenario, but volatile geopolitics cloud economic visibility," the company said in its market outlook.

Maersk cautioned that the looming U.S. tariffs could impact global trade flows despite the robust start to 2025, and said that it was monitoring "early indicators of what could be a slowing momentum" that may impact global supply chains.

The company highlighted declining U.S. consumer confidence over four consecutive months as a specific concern for future demand.

"Consumers reacting to perceived risks and financial uncertainty can ultimately lead to cautious spending, which in turn can bring further ripple effects," it said, referring to the U.S. influence on the global economy.

Companies have meanwhile increased their inventories in preparation for tariffs, Maersk said.