×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | lyft | uber | gas surtax

Lyft Joins Uber in Charging Customers Gas Surtax

Uber Lyft
(AP)

Monday, 14 March 2022 02:59 PM

Lyft Inc. on Monday joined Uber Inc. to levy fuel surcharge on rides from customers in an attempt to cushion the impact on drivers' pockets from higher fuel costs.

"Driver earnings overall remain elevated compared to last year, but given the rapid rise in gas prices we'll be asking riders to pay a temporary fuel surcharge, all of which will go to drivers," Lyft said in a statement in Monday.

Last week, Uber said U.S. customers, excluding New York City, will have to pay a fuel surcharge from March 16 to address the same concerns.

The move comes as drivers have been protesting on social media over high gas costs after Western sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a major oil producer, had crippled global oil trade and could further lift gasoline prices.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Lyft Inc. on Monday joined Uber Inc to levy fuel surcharge on rides from customers in an attempt to cushion the impact on drivers' pockets from higher fuel costs.
lyft, uber, gas surtax
135
2022-59-14
Monday, 14 March 2022 02:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved