Lululemon Legging Draws See-Through Complaints

Lululemon Athletica is facing renewed criticism after shoppers flagged another pair of leggings as see-through, Bloomberg reports.

A style known as “heart scatter” has been called out for turning sheer during bending and squatting, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts led by Ashley Owens.

Customers have registered complaints on Reddit as well as reviews on Lululemon’s own website.

The issue surfaces just weeks after the company pulled its “Get Low” line following comparable transparency complaints.

That collection was briefly removed from the website before being re-listed with disclaimers advising customers to size up and wear skin-toned underwear.

The latest controversy comes as Lululemon works to revive slowing sales growth. The retailer’s stock has fallen about 55% over the past year amid weaker performance, and the company is currently searching for a new chief executive.

Despite the criticism, several sizes of the heart scatter colorway are already sold out online.

Lululemon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.