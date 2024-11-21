Lexus Gets Dirty With the GX 550 Overtrail+

The 2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail+ marks a significant shift for the GX series, evolving from a luxury SUV with rugged undertones to a bona fide off-road contender, while maintaining its signature comfort and refinement. This latest model elevates the GX line to new heights, combining off-road capabilities with luxurious touches. Here’s an in-depth review of this standout SUV:

Exterior Design

Lexus has reimagined the GX 550 with a bold, angular design that reflects its newfound off-road prowess. The Overtrail+ trim adds distinct touches that set it apart, including matte black fender flares, robust skid plates, and special badging that exude toughness. The front fascia is defined by the brand’s modernized spindle grille, which is more sculpted and aggressive than in previous iterations, complemented by sleek triple-beam LED headlights that project a confident and modern look.

One of the most notable aspects of the exterior is the higher ride height, which provides better ground clearance for off-road adventures. The Overtrail+ rides on 18-inch wheels equipped with all-terrain tires that not only enhance its rugged appearance but also improve traction on challenging surfaces. Additionally, the integrated roof rails and optional roof basket cater to those who need extra storage for camping gear or adventure equipment.

Interior Comfort and Technology

Stepping into the GX 550 Overtrail+ is a luxurious experience that belies its off-road nature. Lexus has managed to seamlessly blend opulence with practicality. The cabin is dressed in high-quality materials such as premium leather upholstery and finely stitched surfaces. Both the front and rear seats are ventilated and heated, ensuring comfort in a variety of weather conditions. The panoramic sunroof adds an open-air feel, enhancing the driving experience whether on the highway or a mountain trail.

At the center of the dashboard is a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features Lexus’s latest user interface. The system is responsive, user-friendly, and offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This connectivity allows drivers and passengers to enjoy seamless integration with their smartphones, providing navigation, music streaming, and hands-free communication. The Overtrail+ trim comes equipped with a 12-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system that delivers crisp, immersive sound.

Additional technological perks include multi-zone climate control, a head-up display for essential driving information, and a comprehensive suite of off-road-specific tools. The SUV features unique display modes that show pitch, roll, and wheel articulation, as well as forward- and rear-facing cameras that help drivers monitor the terrain. These aids are invaluable when tackling steep or rocky paths and make the GX 550 Overtrail+ feel purpose-built for challenging landscapes.

Powertrain and Performance

The heart of the 2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail+ is a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. This powertrain delivers an impressive 349 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, offering plenty of muscle for both on- and off-road driving. The engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission that shifts smoothly and provides optimal power distribution. This combination gives the SUV a balanced and capable feel, whether accelerating on the highway or crawling over rocky terrain.

The Overtrail+ trim includes specialized performance enhancements that set it apart from other GX models. Most notably, it features an adaptive suspension system with adjustable dampers that tailor the ride to various conditions. This setup ensures that bumps and dips are absorbed smoothly when on rough trails, while still maintaining a refined ride on paved roads. The electronic locking differentials further boost the Overtrail+’s off-road capabilities by ensuring power is effectively distributed between wheels when traction becomes uneven.

Off-Road Capability

Where the 2024 GX 550 Overtrail+ truly shines is in its off-road capability. The model is designed with adventure in mind, boasting reinforced skid plates and underbody protection to shield critical components during more aggressive off-road use. The Overtrail+ also boasts an impressive 26-degree approach angle and a 24-degree departure angle, which make it adept at climbing steep inclines and descending challenging slopes.

One of the standout features is the Multi-Terrain Select system, which includes settings for mud, sand, rocks, and other surfaces. This system tailors the vehicle’s response to different driving conditions, optimizing throttle response, braking, and torque distribution to provide maximum control. Coupled with Crawl Control—essentially a low-speed cruise control for rugged terrain—the Overtrail+ makes it easy for drivers to maintain a steady, controlled pace without worrying about throttle input.

Downhill Assist Control further adds to the GX’s off-road arsenal by allowing drivers to focus on steering while the vehicle manages its speed during steep descents. The all-wheel-drive system, enhanced by a torque-vectoring setup, ensures power is delivered to the wheels that need it most, maintaining traction even when conditions are less than ideal.

Safety Features

As with all Lexus models, safety is a top priority in the 2024 GX 550 Overtrail+. This SUV comes equipped with the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, which includes a host of driver-assistance technologies designed to enhance safety and reduce driver fatigue. Key features include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking. The 360-degree camera system is particularly helpful during off-road adventures, providing a clear view of the vehicle’s surroundings and reducing the risk of unseen obstacles.

The Overtrail+ also includes blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, which are essential for navigating both city streets and off-the-beaten-path trails. With these features, Lexus ensures that drivers can feel confident whether they’re maneuvering in a crowded parking lot or tackling a tight forest trail.

Driving Experience

Driving the 2024 GX 550 Overtrail+ is a balanced experience between rugged capability and refined luxury. On paved roads, the SUV feels smooth and composed. The twin-turbo V6 engine provides strong acceleration and passes effortlessly on highways. Noise-dampening materials contribute to a serene cabin environment, isolating passengers from road and wind noise even at higher speeds.

Off the beaten path, the Overtrail+ transforms into a capable, trail-ready machine. The combination of its adaptive suspension, locking differentials, and multiple off-road assist features makes traversing rocky trails, muddy paths, and sandy landscapes a straightforward task. The high ground clearance and carefully tuned suspension work in harmony to keep passengers comfortable while ensuring the vehicle remains agile and responsive.

Despite its off-road prowess, the GX 550 Overtrail+ doesn’t compromise on comfort. The adaptive suspension adjusts seamlessly between trail-focused rigidity and road-focused softness, adapting to the type of terrain it encounters. This dual nature makes it a versatile option for drivers who seek both luxury and adventure.

Conclusion

The 2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail+ is an impressive addition to the luxury SUV market, offering a rare blend of off-road capability and upscale comfort. It appeals to adventurers who value refinement as much as they do ruggedness, as well as to Lexus enthusiasts looking for a more capable vehicle. With its powerful engine, advanced technology, and specialized off-road features, the Overtrail+ sets a new standard for the GX line, proving that luxury and capability can coexist without compromise.

Whether you’re planning a long road trip, exploring backcountry trails, or simply navigating daily commutes, the GX 550 Overtrail+ is equipped to handle it all with style and assurance. Lexus has struck a remarkable balance between sophistication and adventure in this latest model, positioning the Overtrail+ as a standout choice in the luxury off-road segment.

