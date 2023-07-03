×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: lazard senior banker fired

Lazard Fires Senior Banker for Improper Behavior

Lazard Fires Senior Banker for Improper Behavior
(AP)

Monday, 03 July 2023 02:31 PM EDT

Investment bank Lazard terminated a managing director for inappropriate behavior over the weekend, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Incoming CEO Peter Orszag sent a memo to staff this weekend informing them that the company had dismissed a managing director in the bank's financial advisory unit, the source said. Lazard took action after investigating the behavior, which occurred at a personal event at which employees were present, the source said, without naming the banker.

Orszag currently leads Lazard's financial advisory unit overseeing deals.

Bloomberg News reported earlier on the firing, saying many investment banks are taking a harder line on the behavior of their executives in light of investor and regulatory criticism of the culture on Wall Street.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Investment bank Lazard terminated a managing director for inappropriate behavior over the weekend, according to a source familiar with the situation.
lazard senior banker fired
120
2023-31-03
Monday, 03 July 2023 02:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved