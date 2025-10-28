Companies Step Up Job Cuts Amid Uncertain Economy

U.S. companies across multiple sectors are intensifying job cuts this year, extending a trend of workforce reductions from 2024, as they prioritize cost savings and operational streamlining amid a challenging economic environment.

Amazon, one of the largest employers globally with about 1.6 million full-and part-time workers, on Tuesday joined the expanding list of firms announcing layoffs.

Here are some of the companies that have announced job cuts so far in 2025: