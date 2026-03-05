US Productivity Slows in Fourth Quarter

U.S. worker productivity slowed in the fourth quarter, but the trend remained solid, keeping growth in labor costs in check.

Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, increased at a 2.8% annualized rate last quarter after rising at an upwardly revised 5.2% pace in the third quarter, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast productivity increasing at a 1.9% rate after advancing at a previously reported 4.9% pace in the July-September quarter.

Productivity growth in the second quarter was slightly revised up to a 4.2% rate from the previously reported 4.1% pace. Productivity grew at a 2.8% rate from a year ago. It increased 2.2% in 2025.

The report was delayed by last year's government shutdown.

The slowdown in quarterly productivity was flagged by a sharp moderation in gross domestic product growth in the fourth quarter to a 1.4% rate from a 4.4% pace in the July-September quarter.

Economists expect the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence will boost productivity and rein in labor costs.

Unit labor costs — the price of labor per single unit of output — increased at a 2.8% rate last quarter after declining at a revised 1.8% pace in the third quarter.

Economists had forecast labor costs rebounding at a 2.0% pace after contracting at a previously reported 1.9% rate.

They fell at an unrevised 2.9% rate in the second quarter.

Labor costs grew at a 1.3% rate from a year ago. They increased 1.9% in 2025.