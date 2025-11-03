Kimberly-Clark Buying Tylenol Maker Kenvue for $48.7B

Kimberly-Clark is buying Tylenol maker Kenvue in a cash and stock deal worth about $48.7 billion, creating a massive consumer health goods company.

Kenvue shareholders will receive $3.50 per share in cash and 0.14625 Kimberly-Clark shares for each Kenvue share held at closing. That amounts to $21.01 per share, based on the closing price of Kimberly-Clark shares on Friday.

Kimberly-Clark shareholders will own about 54% of the combined company. Kenvue shareholders will own about 46%.

The combined company is anticipated to generate 2025 annual net revenues of approximately $32 billion. Kimberly-Clark and Kenvue said that they identified about $1.9 billion in cost savings that are expected in the first three years after the transaction's closing.

“With a shared commitment to developing science and technology to provide extraordinary care, we will serve billions of consumers across every stage of life,” Kimberly-Clark Chairman and CEO Mike Hsu said in a statement.

Hsu will be chairman and CEO of the combined company. Three members of the Kenvue's board will join Kimberly-Clark's board at closing. The combined company will keep Kimberly-Clark’s headquarters in Irving, Texas and continue to have a significant presence in Kenvue’s locations.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of next year. It still needs approval from shareholders of both both companies.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark slipped more than 15% before the market open, while Kenvue's stock jumped more than 20%.