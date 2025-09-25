WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ken griffin | citadel | fed | rate | cut

Ken Griffin Expects One More Fed Rate Cut in 2025

Ken Griffin Expects One More Fed Rate Cut in 2025
Citadel CEO Kenneth C. Griffin speaks at TIME100 Impact Dinner, May 22, 2025 in New York. (Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

Thursday, 25 September 2025 02:33 PM EDT

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates one more time this year, he said Thursday in a CNBC interview.

"I think the Fed is nervous about the labor market because we did see this decline in the number of jobs being created, and in terms of balance of risks they chose to focus on the unemployment side rather than on the inflation side," Griffin said.

He added that he expects the Fed to cut interest rates one more time this year, "two on the outside."

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank faces a difficult balance, with the risk of faster inflation on one side and slowing job growth on the other, while giving little indication of the timing of the next rate cut.

The U.S. Federal Reserve reduced interest rates by 25 basis points last week, its first cut since December, and indicated more cuts would follow to halt any slide in the labor market.

However, in the interview Griffin said he expects inflation to be in the mid-2% to 3% range next year, above the long-run "historical target of 2%."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates one more time this year, he said Thursday in a CNBC interview.
ken griffin, citadel, fed, rate, cut
189
2025-33-25
Thursday, 25 September 2025 02:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved