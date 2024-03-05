×
Karl Lagerfeld's Paris Home up for Auction

An historic Parisian apartment building in the 7th arrondissement, quai Voltaire, near the Seine River (Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 05 March 2024 03:00 PM EST

Karl Lagerfeld's Paris apartment will go up for auction with a guide price of 5.3 million euros ($5.8 million), the notary responsible for the sale said Tuesday.

Located in a 17th century building on Quai Voltaire, the three-room apartment has a view overlooking the Seine and the Louvre Museum.

It will go under the hammer at Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry on March 26.

The apartment of 260 m2 has a 50 m2 dressing room and was completely redone by Lagerfeld "in a futuristic style with a concrete floor and sections of sandblasted glass," the notary, Thomas Jousselin, told AFP.

Lagerfeld, whose spectacular creations and shows for Chanel, Fendi and his own brand, had a profound impact on the world of fashion, lived there for some 10 years until his death in 2019, the notary said.

© AFP 2024


