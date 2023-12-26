×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kanye west | antisemitic | apology | gap | addidas

Kanye West Apologizes to Jewish Community

Kanye West Apologizes to Jewish Community
Rapper Kanye West performing at the Wireless Festival in Birmingham, England (AP/2014 file photo)

Tuesday, 26 December 2023 09:43 AM EST

The artist formerly known as Kanye West issued an apology to the Jewish community Tuesday for his antisemitic remarks that sparked a lot of criticism, saying he sought forgiveness and regretted any pain that his words had caused.

The rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, sparked outrage last year with his erratic posts on social media. One of his posts had appeared to show a swastika symbol inside a Star of David. He also praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unplanned outburst. .... It was not my intent to hurt or disrespect, and I very much regret any pain I may have caused," the musician, wrote on Instagram in Hebrew.

After Ye went on a string of antisemitic rants in interviews and on social media, he lost his partnership with Adidas and Gap for Yeezy products. His remarks also led to restrictions on his social media accounts at the time.

"I am committed to begin with myself and to learn from this experience in order to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future," Ye wrote on Instagram in Hebrew on Tuesday.

"Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to repair and to advancing unity."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The artist formerly known as Kanye West issued an apology to the Jewish community Tuesday for his antisemitic remarks that sparked a lot of criticism, saying he sought forgiveness and regretted any pain that his words had caused.
kanye west, antisemitic, apology, gap, addidas
208
2023-43-26
Tuesday, 26 December 2023 09:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved