Harris to Propose New Small Business $50K Tax Deduction

Harris to Propose New Small Business $50K Tax Deduction
Tuesday, 03 September 2024 05:09 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris will propose a tax deduction of up to $50,000 for new small businesses Wednesday, a tenfold increase over existing relief and her latest economic policy aimed at winning over middle-class Americans after jumping into the presidential race over a month ago.

Harris is aiming to draw a contrast with her opponent, Republican Donald Trump, on broad economic strategy, specifically on tariffs and taxes.

Her progressive economic agenda is focused on taxing wealthier individuals and companies more, and increased federal funding for child care and other social programs aimed at working parents.

