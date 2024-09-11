WATCH TV LIVE

Feierstein: Kamala's Debate Haunted by Horrible Economy Record

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a watch party at Cherry Street Pier after the presidential debate in Philadelphia, Sept. 10, 2024. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 11 September 2024 09:55 AM EDT

The biggest loser in last night's presidential debate between Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump and Democrat candidate Vice President Kamala Harris was the biased mainstream media.

It’s not about Harris's phony promises. someone nobody voted for – or a pie-in-the-sky “Opportunity Economy,” “Turning The Page,” or “Moving Forward to a New Generation of Leadership” – it’s about the horrible track record of the Biden-Harris term.

The economy, illegal alien invasion, weak foreign policy, and crime.

Although Trump was goaded into allowing Kamala Harris to appear "measured," Harris never answered questions, frequently lied, and gave the impression she had the questions in advance.

For example, regarding the economy: when Harris entered office, inflation was at 1.4%, and it surged to 9.1% by mid-2022 due to President Joe Biden-Harris policies.

Oil prices skyrocketed nearly 200% because of the Green New deal and war on fossil fuels, even before the Ukraine conflict.

Home prices have soared 50% higher since COVID, and mortgage rates at the start of the Biden administration were around 2.5%.

The Inflation Reduction Act caused inflation!

Trump needs to ramp up TikTok ads to expose ABC's lack of fact-checking and Harris’s dishonesty.

That's the demographic most likely to believe the inauthentic, scripted performance of a media-created fictional character like Harris – who no one voted for.

Harris is someone who disenfranchised the 15 million people who had supported and voted for Biden in the Democratic primary.
Mitchell Feierstein is the CEO Glacier Environmental Fund and writes on economic issues.

