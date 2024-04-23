JPMorgan CEO Calls US Economic Boom 'Unbelievable'

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon expressed confidence Tuesday in a robust U.S. economy backed by strong employment and healthy consumer finances.

The U.S. economic boom is "unbelievable," Dimon said in an interview at an Economic Club of New York event. "Even if we go into recession, the consumer's still in good shape."

Still, he warned about the potential economic impact of deficit spending, inflation and geopolitical conflicts.

Dimon called today's geopolitical situation the most complicated and dangerous since World War II, adding that the United States' relationship with China is very complicated.

Dimon has cautioned that inflation could be more persistent than expected, prompting interest rates to stay higher for longer. He added that stagflation could recur.

"I want to help my country," said Dimon, 68, one of the most prominent voices in corporate America, who has headed the largest U.S. lender for more than 18 years.

The government would be better off with more "practitioners" at the table, said Dimon, whose name has been floated for senior economic roles.

JPMorgan has previously declined to comment on such speculation, or said that Dimon had no plans to run for office.

In the wide-ranging interview, Dimon focused on policy issues including U.S. military power, political polarization and need for inclusive economic growth. He also compared the nation's economic performance and policies with those of other countries.

He hailed U.S. leadership and economic power in an annual letter to shareholders this month that invoked "liberty and justice for all."