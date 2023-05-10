×
JPMorgan's Dimon: Debt Standoff Could Cause Panic

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon (AP)

Wednesday, 10 May 2023 04:59 PM EDT

 JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the congressional standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling, and a potential U.S. default, could create a financial panic, according to an interview with Punchbowl News published Wednesday.

"Panic isn't necessarily a rational thing," the website quoted Dimon as saying. "People panic. And (when) you see people panic — that's '08, '09 again, and that's really what you want to avoid."

JPMorgan declined to comment beyond the interview.

"There's a higher chance of a mistake here because of the politics of the situation" with damaging economic consequences, Dimon said. "I hope, one day, we get rid of it," he said, restating a call to scrap the debt limit permanently.

The so-called "X-date" — when the government runs short of cash to pay its obligations - could come as early as June 1.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


