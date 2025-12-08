JPMorgan Names Berkshire's Todd Combs to Lead New Investment Initiative

JPMorgan Chase said on Monday that Todd Combs, investment manager of Berkshire Hathaway, will head the strategic investment group of the firm's new security and resiliency initiative.

Combs will partner with JPMorgan's Commercial & Investment Bank and Asset & Wealth Management units to pursue opportunities spanning middle-market and large corporate clients in defense, aerospace, healthcare and energy, the bank said.

Combs, who has previously served on the JPMorgan board, will join the bank in January and will report to CEO Jamie Dimon.