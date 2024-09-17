JPMorgan in Talks With Apple to Run Its Credit Cards

JPMorgan Chase is talking with Apple about taking over the tech giant's credit-card program from Goldman Sachs, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Discussions started earlier this year and have advanced in recent weeks, but a deal could still be months away, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Key details, including price, are still to be negotiated, according to the report.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while JPMorgan and Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Goldman and Apple reportedly pulled the plug on their credit card partnership last year.

The Wall Street giant is facing a costly exit from the partnership that is seen by other lenders as too risky and unprofitable, sources told Reuters in December last year.