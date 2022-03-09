×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Biden Administration | Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | joe biden | semiconductor chips | global supply chain

Biden Presses Congress on Chip Funding

Mitch McConnell
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, at President Biden's State of the Union speech, March 1, 2022 (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 09 March 2022 03:53 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden met with executives of chipmakers including Samsung, Micron and other companies on Wednesday as part of an effort to push the U.S. Congress to fund $52 billion in grants to chipmakers to ease the semiconductor crunch.

Biden, along with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, hosted the event with Dr. Siyoung Choi, president of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd's Device Division, joining remotely, and Sanjay Mehrota, president and chief executive of Micron Technology Inc, to highlight the need for speedy action to increase the supply of scarce chips.

Bipartisan Effort

Legislation on the issue has been stalled in Congress, although a Senate aide told Reuters on Wednesday that Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, the leader of Senate Republicans, are negotiating a process to begin a conference on the bill during this work period.

"Today I'm urging the House and the Senate to work out the differences between ... the two version of this bill. Get it to my desk as quickly as you can," Biden said on Wednesday.

The House of Representatives on Feb. 4 narrowly passed a bill aimed at increasing American competitiveness with China in part by allocating $52 billion to boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

In June the Senate voted 68-32 to pass its own bill, which includes $52 billion for chips and authorizes $190 billion for U.S. technology and research to compete with China.

The funding includes $2 billion to incentivize production of "mature node" semiconductors used by the auto industry and in medical devices, agricultural machinery and some national defense applications.

Autos, Tech Hardest Hit

A persistent industry-wide shortage of chips has disrupted production in the automotive and electronics industries, forcing some firms to scale back production.

But progress has been scant towards hashing out differences in the two pieces of legislation. A bipartisan group of more than 140 U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday urged leaders in Congress to move forward on the funding.

Other participants in Wednesday's meeting included governors Eric Holcomb of Indiana and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan as well as White House economic advisor Brian Deese.

Executives from Whirlpool, HP, Medtronic , and Cummins also took part.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. President Joe Biden met with executives of chipmakers including Samsung, Micron and other companies on Wednesday as part of an effort to push the U.S. Congress to fund $52 billion in grants to chipmakers to ease the semiconductor crunch.
joe biden, semiconductor chips, global supply chain, u.s. manufacturing
357
2022-53-09
Wednesday, 09 March 2022 03:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved