Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck List Beverly Hills Estate for $68M

Grand entry hall to the $68 million 5-acre, 12-bedroom Beverly Hills, Calif., estate of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Multiple Listing Service)

By    |   Friday, 23 August 2024 12:02 PM EDT

Even amid a newly filed divorce and a listing for a mansion that’s been on the market for more than two months, there has been no price cut for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s 5-acre, 12-bedroom, 24-bath $68 million Beverly Hills, Calif., estate, CNN reports.

Lopez filed for divorce in Los Angeles court on Tuesday, the two-year anniversary of her wedding to Affleck.

The swanky, 46,000-square-foot home in one of Beverly Hills’ most sought-after enclaves, built in 2000 and renovated only four months ago, has been on the market since July. Divorce rumors began swirling earlier this year when the A-list couple was rarely seen together.

Perched atop a promontory, the home, dubbed “Crestwood Manor,” offers beautiful views of the surrounding mountains.

The property also has a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a two-bedroom guardhouse, a caretaker house, and separate maid’s quarters. It is equipped with a 12-car garage, and parking for 80 vehicles.

Besides an outdoor zero-edge pool, the complex features basketball and pickleball courts, a fully equipped gym, a boxing ring, a sports lounge, a bar, and a sound studio.

There are built-in bookcases, trey ceilings, fireplaces, and decks throughout. The kitchen has two islands, and the dining room seats 16.

Conveniently located minutes from the Beverly Hills Hotel and just 20 minutes from Van Nuys private airport, the estate is accessible only through private, gated streets.

As the listing says, “Privacy and security are unrivaled as the manor sits prominently behind double gates.”

Lee Barney

Lee Barney, Newsmax’s financial editor, has been a financial journalist for 30 years, covering the economy, retirement planning, investing and financial technology.

© 2024 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


