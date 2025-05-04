WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: japan

Japan Says No Plan to Threaten Treasuries Sale in US Trade Talks

Japan Says No Plan to Threaten Treasuries Sale in US Trade Talks
 Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato (AP)

Sunday, 04 May 2025 02:14 PM EDT

Japan has no plans to threaten to sell its $1 trillion-plus holdings of U.S. Treasuries in trade talks with Washington, its finance minister said on Sunday, clarifying earlier remarks that the bond holdings could be used as a bargaining chip.

"My comments were made in response to a question whether Japan could, as a bargaining tool in trade negotiations, explicitly reassure Washington it wouldn't sell its Treasury holdings easily," Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said.

"The comments weren't meant to suggest selling Treasury holdings," Kato told a press conference in Milan.

In a television interview on Friday, Kato said Japan's U.S. Treasury holdings could be used as a card in trade negotiations, raising explicitly for the first time its leverage as a massive creditor to the United States.

Kato in the interview added whether Japan actually uses that card is a different question.

At the press conference on Sunday, Kato repeated that the primary purpose of Japan's U.S. Treasury holdings - the largest in the world - is to ensure it has sufficient liquidity to conduct yen intervention when necessary.

"This has been our stance, and we don't plan to use sale of U.S. Treasury holdings as a bargaining tool in the negotiations," he said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Japan has no plans to threaten to sell its $1 trillion-plus holdings of U.S. Treasuries in trade talks with Washington, its finance minister said on Sunday, clarifying earlier remarks that the bond holdings could be used as a bargaining chip."My comments were made in...
japan
205
2025-14-04
Sunday, 04 May 2025 02:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved