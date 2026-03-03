Jamie Dimon: Inflation Could Be 'Skunk at the Party'

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned that the escalating conflict with Iran could reawaken inflation pressures just as price gains have begun to cool, with higher oil and gas costs posing the most immediate threat.

“There’s some risk there’s more inflation than people think, and that could be like a skunk at a party if that ever happens. Hopefully it doesn’t happen,” Dimon said, the New York Post reports.

Following U.S. and Israeli airstrikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, oil prices surged on fears of supply disruptions. While consumer inflation recently eased to 2.4%, wholesale prices remain elevated — and Dimon cautioned that a prolonged conflict could reverse progress.

“This right now will increase gas prices a little bit, and again, if it’s not prolonged there’s not going to be a major inflationary hit,” he said. “If it went on for a long time, that would be different.”

Dimon also voiced strong support for the strikes, framing them as necessary for global security.

“The most important thing is that we keep the Western world free and safe for democracy. And people like this have gotten away literally with murder for 50 years, that’s far more important,” the JPMorgan Chase CEO said.

But he warned that retaliation could come in other forms:

“As a corollary to that, you’ve got to expect there’ll be cyberattacks or terrorist attacks, either here or around the world. Banks may be targets.”

Debanking Lawsuit

Dimon also addressed President Trump’s $5 billion lawsuit against JPMorgan, which alleges the bank improperly closed accounts tied to Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

“I respect the president’s right to sue the company. We respect our right to defend ourselves,” Dimon said. “The case has no merits.”

At the same time, he expressed sympathy for frustrations over so-called “debanking”:

“But I agree with them. They have the right to be angry. I’d be angry, too. Like, why is a bank allowed to do that?”

Dimon explained that banks sometimes sever client relationships due to legal and regulatory pressures, not politics.

“We debank people because it causes legal, regulatory risk for us,” he said. “It’s been much easier for a bank to say, ‘I’m not taking the risk, let them go bank elsewhere.’

“Reputation is a funny word,” Dimon continued, “and so is political, because you could say, well, the Nazi Party, well, we probably would debank you. But we don’t do it generally for political or religious reasons.

“There are a lot of misunderstandings here. Hopefully the law will change, and hopefully it’ll get sorted out.”

AI and the Future of Work

Beyond geopolitics and legal battles, Dimon also turned to artificial intelligence, calling it transformative but disruptive.

He acknowledged that AI could displace workers but said JPMorgan intends to “redeploy” employees where possible.

At the same time, he painted an optimistic long-term picture.

“It’s going to create a lot of great things, and I really mean it. Your kids may be working four days a week and their kids three days a week, living wonderful lives, living to 100,” Dimon said

“A lot of cancer will be cured. Accident rates in cars will drop dramatically. So, let’s just put it in the big picture.”