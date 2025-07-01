WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jaguar | rebrand | plummeting | sales | europe

Jaguar's EU Sales Dive 97.5% Amid Woke Rebrand

Jaguar's EU Sales Dive 97.5% Amid Woke Rebrand
(Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 July 2025 05:14 PM EDT

Jaguar’s woke, fashion-forward rebrand is proving to be a complete disaster, as sales of its cars in Europe plummeted 97.5% in April, The Express Tribune reports.

Jaguar sold a mere 49 cars in April, down from 1,961 in April 2024, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association. Year-to-date from through April, Jaguar has sold a mere 2,665 units, a steep 75.1% decline.

Last November, Jaguar did a 180-degree turn to abandon its luxury image among affluent males, to embrace a lifestyle-focused, fashion-forward identity. Jaguar heralded this pivot with an advertising campaign that brought widespread backlash for being woke and a turn-off for its upscale, male customers.

Under the slogan “Copy Nothing,” a 30-second Jaguar video featured androgynous models, including a man in a skirt—but no cars to promote its next generation of electric vehicles.

“Create exuberant,” “live vivid,” “delete ordinary,” and “break molds” were Jaguar’s chosen slogans, appearing alongside models in neon-bright outfits.

Jaguar dealers have complained that the automaker has not been giving them any marketing or sales direction, and stale inventory, to boot.

Meanwhile competitors BMW and Audi saw their European sales jump 32.4% and 50.4% in April year-over-year.

Lee Barney

Lee Barney, Newsmax’s financial editor, has been a financial journalist for 30 years, covering the economy, retirement planning, investing and financial technology.

© 2025 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Jaguar's woke, fashion-forward rebrand is proving to be a complete disaster, as sales of its cars in Europe plummeted 97.5% in April, The Express Tribune reports.
jaguar, rebrand, plummeting, sales, europe
194
2025-14-01
Tuesday, 01 July 2025 05:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved