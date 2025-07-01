Jaguar's EU Sales Dive 97.5% Amid Woke Rebrand

Jaguar’s woke, fashion-forward rebrand is proving to be a complete disaster, as sales of its cars in Europe plummeted 97.5% in April, The Express Tribune reports.

Jaguar sold a mere 49 cars in April, down from 1,961 in April 2024, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association. Year-to-date from through April, Jaguar has sold a mere 2,665 units, a steep 75.1% decline.

Last November, Jaguar did a 180-degree turn to abandon its luxury image among affluent males, to embrace a lifestyle-focused, fashion-forward identity. Jaguar heralded this pivot with an advertising campaign that brought widespread backlash for being woke and a turn-off for its upscale, male customers.

Under the slogan “Copy Nothing,” a 30-second Jaguar video featured androgynous models, including a man in a skirt—but no cars to promote its next generation of electric vehicles.

“Create exuberant,” “live vivid,” “delete ordinary,” and “break molds” were Jaguar’s chosen slogans, appearing alongside models in neon-bright outfits.

Jaguar dealers have complained that the automaker has not been giving them any marketing or sales direction, and stale inventory, to boot.

Meanwhile competitors BMW and Audi saw their European sales jump 32.4% and 50.4% in April year-over-year.