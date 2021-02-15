Jaguar Going All-Electric Under New CEO's Turnaround Plan

Jaguar Land Rover laid out plans to electrify its lineup under a new chief executive officer, with its namesake luxury-car brand ditching the roaring combustion engines just four years from now.

JLR, owned by India’s Tata Motors Ltd., will invest about 2.5 billion pounds ($3.5 billion) a year into electrification and related technologies, the company said Monday. The Land Rover line will get its first fully electric model in 2024, and by the following year, all Jaguar models will be entirely powered by batteries.

JLR will “reimagine the business, the two brands and the customer experience of tomorrow,” Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollore, the former Renault SA chief who joined the U.K. carmaker in September, said in a statement.

Bollore’s decision to shift JLR away from the internal combustion engine is the latest seismic automotive shift driven by stricter emissions rules. Carmakers from German giant Volkswagen AG to Jaguar’s smaller rival Lotus Cars have announced plans to electrify their offerings as governments around the world increase aid for battery-powered vehicles and put in place rules restricting gasoline cars.

JLR has had limited success selling EVs in the past years. The company introduced plug-in hybrid variants of models including the Range Rover Sport and new Defender, but its only fully electric vehicle is the I-Pace SUV, which it started selling in 2018.

Emissions Pressure

The manufacturer failed to comply with Europe’s tougher carbon-dioxide rules last year and set aside 35 million pounds to pay for the resulting fines. The U.K, its home market, will ban sales of gasoline and diesel cars from 2030, putting further pressure on legacy carmakers.

JLR will introduce six fully electric Land Rover variants in the next five years. By 2030, it expects all of its Jaguar models and 60% of Land Rovers sold to be zero-emissions vehicles.

While JLR will retain its plant and assembly facilities, it said it will “substantially reduce and rationalize” its non-manufacturing infrastructure in the U.K.

The company is looking at opportunities to repurpose its Castle Bromwich plant in England, which makes the XE and XF sedans as well as the F-Type sports car. The site will produce the models until they’re phased out, Bollore said on a call with reporters.