Israel's Inspira & Its Cutting-Edge Respiratory Care

As war escalates in Israel, life must go on, including for Israel’s technology businesses, often considered some of the best in the world.

I recently spoke with Joe Hayon, co-founder and president of Inspira Technologies. It is often these advanced Israeli medical devices being developed that would help the very adversaries needing acute respiratory care in medical facilities worldwide.

Life has shifted to supporting relocating family members and assisting soldiers prepare for war. In these times, Israelis and their allies are bonding to conquer and beat the forces of evil. From Hayon’s conversation with me, the Inspira team is only more determined than ever to fight for Israel on and off the battlefield. Despite having several employees fighting in the war, many employees are working around the clock to progress product development, alongside donating their time to support collections and cook fresh warm meals for their troops on the different war fronts.

Days before the war, leaders of Inspira presented their INSPIRA ART Line of Devices at the prestigious ELSO Conference in Seattle Washington. The INSPIRA ART100, was exhibited, with leading medical physicians and medical device companies having the opportunity to see the unique features and characteristics of the advanced INSPIRA ART100, designed to provide a brand new user-experience.

The INSPIRA ART100 is a device designed to provide optimal cardiopulmonary support in the OR/ICU, and presents innovative features to improve patient care while enhancing usability and operational efficiency.

Hayon, 49, who is married and the father of three, was born in South Africa. He chose to live in Israel and serve in the military, having worked for medical device and defense companies before getting Inspira started.

Inspira continues to develop the next generation of acute respiratory care solutions. Indifferently, their technologies may one day benefit anyone and everyone around the world. For Inspira leadership, saving a life is a sacred act and opportunity, and they plan to continue to work to achieve this goal, and contribute to making the world a better and healthier place. Inspira is a company that has the potential to save millions each year.

Their ground-breaking INSPIRA ART500 is a unique device currently in development, targeting millions of patients each year who end up on Invasive Mechanical Ventilation, that requires intubation and coma and is associated with so many life threatening medical complications.

The company knows that only about 50% of mechanical ventilation patients survive. The company claims that the INSPIRA ART500 device aims to provide respiratory support that would potentially eliminate the need for mechanical ventilation, bypassing the sick lungs and directly oxygenating the blood and removing carbon dioxide. They expect for the device to boost the blood saturation levels to 95% or higher within minutes, while the patient is awake.

The entire world is looking at Israel and the startup nation known for its innovative solutions to complex problems and situations. This latest conflict and war is not really about Israel and Gaza, but rather between Extremist Islamic Terrorists Global Organizations (HAMAS ISIS and others) against the Western world, with the U.S. being the leader of the free world. The reality is that the devices don’t discriminate and even Israel’s worst enemies benefit from its technology.

As the families of the company are experiencing in our cities violent demonstrations against Israel and those that share the same values, they realize they are the first steps in this developing situation, posing the biggest threat to U.S. peace and democracy while trying to stay motivated to work and support their families, friends and communities.

Whether war or peace, Inspira plans to provide the world with new technologies that can potentially save lives.

_______________

Cindy Grosz is an award-winning media personality, brand ambassador and Jewish activist. She is the host of “The Jewess Patriot” radio show on WGBB Radio and through Jewish Podcasts out of Jerusalem. She ran for Congress in 2020 and was a Jewish advisor for the National Coalition for Trump.