WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: iran | world | economy | inflation

Goldman: Iran Conflict Tests Global Growth, Inflation

Goldman: Iran Conflict Tests Global Growth, Inflation
The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, left, the air-defense destroyer HMS Defender and the guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut transit the Strait of Hormuz with the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf. (Zachary Pearson/AP/2019 file)

Thursday, 05 March 2026 07:29 AM EST

A temporary surge in oil prices to $100 per barrel could slow global growth by 0.4 percentage point, Goldman Sachs analysts said Thursday, as a widening conflict in Iran chokes off vital Middle East oil and gas flows.

Under its baseline forecast, Goldman expects oil prices to increase a bit further before moderating to $76 per barrel on average in the first quarter of 2026 and $65 in the fourth quarter.

In an upside scenario, it expects oil prices to rise to about $100 per barrel, before normalizing over the course of 2026.

* Under its baseline forecast, Goldman estimates a "modest" 0.1 pp drag on global GDP growth and a 0.2 pp boost to global headline inflation.

* A jump to $100 per barrel could fuel a 0.7 pp rise in global headline inflation.

* Central banks have historically not reacted directly to oil shocks, but tend to tighten policy modestly when inflation is elevated, or price shocks are large, the brokerage said.

Urgent: Expert Exposes The Hidden Pact Behind Russia and Iran’s Growing Alliance... See More Here

* Global monetary policy outlook will be mostly unaffected under the baseline forecast.

* However, policy could turn more hawkish — potentially through a delay in rate cuts in emerging markets — if oil prices hit $100 per barrel or if higher costs pass through to consumer prices at a higher-than-normal rate.

* Higher oil prices are expected to weigh on real incomes and consumer spending, while oil exporters such as Canada and several Latin American economies may benefit.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
A temporary surge in oil prices to $100 per barrel could slow global growth by 0.4 percentage point, Goldman Sachs analysts said Thursday, as a widening conflict in Iran chokes off vital Middle East oil and gas flows.
iran, world, economy, inflation
256
2026-29-05
Thursday, 05 March 2026 07:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved