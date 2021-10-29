×
A Turkey Could Cost $100 or More This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving
Vivian Zayas clutches a walker once belonging to her recently deceased mother in this AP file photo from 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic, in Deer Park, N.Y.. (AP)

By    |   Friday, 29 October 2021 02:10 PM

As Americans gather at this year's family dinner table to give Thanksgiving, they may want to give extra special thanks for the bounty laid before them.

This year, Thanksgiving dinner could be the most expensive on record, according to various news outlets -- with every ingredient, from stuffing, to vanilla extract to the turkey, costing more than ever before.

Farmer Jake Stevens of Fire Creek Farms in Livonia, New York, tells The New York Post the turkeys he is selling to customers for their Thansgiving dinners cost upwards of $100. Fire Creek Farms has had no choice but to increase its price per pound for this year's birds by $6 -- a 20% hike.

Right in step with that, chef/owner Matthew McClure of the Hive in Bentonville, Arkansas, tells The New York Times, the turkeys he is serving at his restaurarnt this year have cost him 20% more.

Stevens of Fire Creek says the reason his Turkey prices have gone up is because, first, it has become more expensive for him to find labor. Second, Stevens points to newfound demand to gather. As people emerge from the pandemic, demand for everyday items, customs, travel and leisure, entertainment and, food, as well, have gone up.

"This year's Thanksgiving ... is shaping up to be one of the most expensive Thansgivings on record," farmer Stevens tells The New York Post. "At the end of the day, the comsumer ... is ... going to have to, literally, eat that."

