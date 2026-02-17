Price Pain Returns — No Relief in Sight

December inflation may have come in at an encouraging 2.4%, but that doesn’t mean the inflation pain is over.

After months of holding the line — and even discounting to lure holiday shoppers — companies are jacking up prices again, The Wall Street Journal reports.

From Levi’s jeans to McCormick spices to construction contracts and consulting fees, a fresh wave of increases is hitting consumers and businesses alike.

In many cases, the hikes are in the high single digits.

Retailers had paused increases late last year after a tariff-driven surge in costs. Prices even dipped ahead of Black Friday.

But the post-holiday reset is here.

January saw stronger-than-normal increases in electronics, appliances and other durable goods, according to UBS economist Alan Detmeister.

Online prices just posted their largest monthly jump in a dozen years, according to the Adobe Digital Price Index, driven by higher prices for electronics, computers, appliances, furniture and bedding.

Columbia Sportswear is raising spring and fall prices by “a high single-digit percent,” after largely sparing fall and winter goods.

“When combined with our other mitigation tactics, our goal in ’26 is to offset the dollar impact of high tariffs,” CEO Tim Boyle said.

Levi Strauss has already lifted prices and is rolling out more this month. Some women’s jeans are now $10 higher at $108, while certain men’s styles are up $5 to $84.50. The company is raising prices more on newer and premium items, and less on entry-level products.

Small businesses say they have even less room to maneuver.

Structural Systems Repair Group in Cincinnati is imposing 10% to 15% increases on new contracts after steel prices jumped 10% and healthcare costs climbed similarly.

“It’s not sustainable for us to tolerate that kind of increase without some sort of concession from our customers,” said President Bryan Erickson.

Brooklyn-based housewares company Sin is raising prices across its entire lineup.

“We try to absorb rising costs whenever we can,” said owner Virginia Sin. But wages, materials and shipping have all surged — starting pay for trainees is up 20% since 2022.

Spice giant McCormick, facing $70 million in tariff-related costs last year and another $50 million this year, is lifting prices again. “Our pricing actions have been surgical,” CEO Brendan Foley said.

Even service firms are pushing through hikes.

Atomic Object raised its hourly rate to $200 after first moving to $195.

“We tested the market at $195 and said we would hold here,” said managing partner Jeff Williams. “But increases in salaries and benefits are driving expenses higher and higher.” The firm’s health-insurance premiums jumped 14% this year after a 12% increase in 2025.

More increases are coming.

A December survey found more than half of small-business leaders plan to raise prices in the next three months. Nearly 70% expect hikes of 4% to 10%, and another 10% forecast increases above 10%.

All of this comes even as headline inflation appears tame. The latest CPI shows prices rising at a 2.4% annual rate — far below the peaks of the inflation surge.

But for consumers and businesses, the lived experience may feel very different.

Is relief ahead?

Nothing in the current data suggests a broad pricing break is coming soon.

With tariffs, labor and health-insurance costs still climbing, companies appear poised to keep passing costs along — one high-single-digit hike at a time.