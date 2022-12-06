Walmart CEO: Prices Coming Down for Toys, Sporting Goods

Inflationary pressures are releasing in a few categories, as consumers stock up for the holidays, according to Walmart CEO Doug McMillon.

Clothing, toys, and sporting goods are all lowering in price, McMillon told CNBC.

"In toys, sporting goods, apparel, and categories like that, prices have come down more aggressively," McMillon said in the interview. "We're still inflated but we're not inflated nearly as much as we are in (other) categories."

Consumers are also benefiting within the TV market, where shoppers can afford to be more selective when considering pricing, McMillon said.

One example: OLED TVs are luxurious but more affordable than before, with prices coming in below $1,000 for 55-inch displays.

With the above products, big-box retailers reportedly placed large backlogs of orders once the COVID-19 pandemic set in. However, that backlog ultimately became a surplus, with supply-chain demand being eased, as well.

Other companies have discussed prices easing:

In October, Nordstrom president and chief brand officer Peter Nordstrom said the company would continue to lower pricing in clothing categories where pandemic sales had previously accelerated, including home and activewear.

During the company's third-quarter earnings call, Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said that inflation was "slowing down in many categories" of its fresh food selection.

In the same CNBC interview from Tuesday, Walmart's McMillon warned that certain groceries would still see a rise in prices, including chicken and some dry goods.

Inflation increased 7.7% in October. The next inflation reading will be released Tuesday, Dec. 13.