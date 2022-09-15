×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: imf | global economic slowdown | recession

IMF Sees Further Global Economic Slowdown in 3Q

IMF Sees Further Global Economic Slowdown in 3Q
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 15 September 2022 02:48 PM EDT

Downside risks continue to dominate the global economic outlook and some countries are expected to slip into recession in 2023, but it is too early to say if there will be a widespread global recession, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

Rice told reporters that high-frequency data pointed to a further loss of momentum in the third quarter, given continued high inflation, supply chain problems and tighter financial market conditions, but gave no details on any further revisions to the International Monetary Fund's outlook.

The IMF in July revised down global growth to 3.2% in 2022 and 2.9% in 2023. It will release a new outlook next month.

"Clearly what we had characterized as a global economic slowdown has only intensified in recent weeks and months," Rice said in a virtual news briefing.

He said a continuing COVID-19 lockdown and real estate issues were weighing on economic activity in China, while the strengthening dollar had implications for many countries.

"Downside risks continue to dominate the outlook with just a tremendous amount of uncertainty that needs to be taken into account," he said. "We do expect some countries to face recession in '23. It's too early to say whether that would be a widespread global recession."

Even if some countries were technically not in recession, it would feel like a recession for many people around the world, Rice said.

He noted that in Africa alone, hunger had soared by one-third over the last two years, affecting 123 million people.

"Whatever you want to call it, it's a horrendous situation for those people."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Downside risks continue to dominate the global economic outlook and some countries are expected to slip into recession in 2023, but it is too early to say if there will be a widespread global recession, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.
imf, global economic slowdown, recession
262
2022-48-15
Thursday, 15 September 2022 02:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved