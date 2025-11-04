WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ibm | layoffs | software

IBM to Cut Thousands of Jobs in Software Shift

IBM to Cut Thousands of Jobs in Software Shift
(AP)

Tuesday, 04 November 2025 02:32 PM EST

IBM will cut thousands of roles this quarter while it continues to shift focus to higher-growth software and services, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.

"We routinely review our workforce through this lens and at times rebalance accordingly," Bloomberg quoted a company spokesperson saying. "In the fourth quarter we are executing an action that will impact a low single-digit percentage of our global workforce."

Under chief executive Arvind Krishna, IBM has honed in on software as it looks to benefit on increased spending on cloud services through its "Red Hat" division, as businesses integrate artificial intelligence technology.

However, IBM last month recorded a slowdown in growth in the key cloud software segment, raising alarm bells among investors betting heavily on Big Blue's ability to benefit more from booming cloud services demand.

Its shares, which have risen over 35% this year, were down close to 2% on Tuesday.

IBM employed about 270,000 workers as of the end of 2024.

Some U.S. workers may be affected by the job reductions, but employment in the country is anticipated to remain roughly the same year over year, the report said, citing an IBM spokesperson.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
IBM will cut thousands of roles this quarter while it continues to shift focus to higher-growth software and services, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.
ibm, layoffs, software
188
2025-32-04
Tuesday, 04 November 2025 02:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved