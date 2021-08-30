×
U.S. Power Utilities Struggle to Restore Power after Ida Lashes Louisiana

power lines
Downed power lines are felling Louisiana

Monday, 30 August 2021 03:43 PM

Entergy Corp said crews have begun assessing damage where it is safe to do now that Hurricane Ida, which weakened to a tropical storm on Monday, has passed through the area, as major utilities in Louisiana grapple with restoring power outages.

Based on historical restoration times, customers in the direct path of a storm as intense as Hurricane Ida could experience outages for more than three weeks, Entergy Louisiana LLC posted on its website.

"While 90% of customers will be restored sooner, customers in the hardest-hit areas should plan for the possibility of experiencing extended power outages."

Nearly all of Louisiana lost electrical power on Monday after one of the most powerful hurricanes to strike the region downed power lines, littered roads with debris and flooded isolated communities south of New Orleans.

Entergy Louisiana said there were about 825,472 customers affected by Monday noon. Around 38,053 Entergy customers were without power in Mississippi.

Meanwhile, there were some 102,097 Cleco Power customers without power around 2 p.m. EDT. Cleco Power serves around 290,000 customers in 24 of Louisiana's parishes and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi, according to the company website.

"Crews were working earlier today, but all restoration work in south Louisiana has stopped due to heavy rain and high winds," Cleco said. "As soon as the storm passes and conditions are safe, we will begin assessing damage and resume our restoration work."

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


244
