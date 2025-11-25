HP Wins $931M Cloud Contract From War Dept.

Artificial intelligence server maker Hewlett Packard Enterprise said Tuesday it has won a $931 million contract from a support agency of the U.S. Department of War for providing cloud services for its data centers.

The move underscores federal confidence in HPE's cloud services as the government accelerates efforts to modernize infrastructure, investing billions in AI and signing contracts with leading industry players.

E-commerce giant Amazon.com said on Monday it would invest up to $50 billion to expand AI and supercomputing capabilities for Amazon Web Services U.S. government customers.