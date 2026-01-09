WATCH TV LIVE

Single-Family Housing Starts Rebound in October

A housing development in Cranberry Township, Pa. (Gene J. Puskar/AP/2024 file)

Friday, 09 January 2026 09:54 AM EST

U.S. single-family homebuilding rebounded ⁠in October, but permits for future construction eased, signaling caution among builders as new housing inventory remains high ‍and demand soft.

Single-family ‍housing starts, which account for the bulk of homebuilding, ⁠increased 5.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 874,000 units ​in October, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said Friday. Starts dropped ‍to a pace of 829,000 units in ⁠September from a 869,000-unit pace in August.

The reports were delayed by the 43-day government shutdown. Builders are ⁠also being ​constrained by ⁠higher building and labor costs because of ‍import tariffs and an immigration crackdown.

Permits for ‌future single-family homebuilding fell 0.5% to a rate of 876,000 units in ⁠October. ​They increased ‍to a pace of 880,000 units in September from ‍a 858,000-unit rate in August.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


U.S. single-family homebuilding rebounded ⁠in October, but permits for future construction eased, signaling caution among builders as new housing inventory remains high and demand soft.
Newsmax Media, Inc.

