WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: housing | prices | appreciation | tariffs | donald trump | policies | construction

Housing Prices Could Rise 4 Percent Next Year

By    |   Sunday, 08 December 2024 07:48 PM EST

The median asking price for a home in the United States will likely go up by about 4% next year, according to a report by Redfin, an online real estate brokerage firm.

The 4% annual pace, which is similar to that of the second half of this year, is a "normalization" compared to the accelerated growth last seen in 2020, said Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin.

However, Selma Hepp, economist at CoreLogic, said home price appreciation might stay flat, or less than 1%, going into next year's spring home buying season, according to NBC News.

And according to Jacob Channel, senior economist at LendingTree, if President-elect Donald Trump enacts some of his policies such as tariffs and mass deportations, that could cause higher construction costs and slower home-building activity.

He pointed out that if fewer homes are constructed in a supply-constrained market, prices might go up much higher.

The median sales price for a single-family home in the U.S. was $437,300 in October, an increase from $426,800 a month prior, according to the latest data provided by the U.S. Census.

About 4 million homes are expected to be sold by the end of next year, an annual increase between 2% and 9% from 2024, according to Redfin.

The market is piling on with "people who need to move on with their lives," such as buyers who are getting new jobs and need homes suitable for life changes and sellers who have delayed plans to move, Fairweather said.

Hepp said, "We'll definitely see more buyers out there, but I don't see the competition heating up to the levels that it has over the last few years."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The median asking price for a home in the United States will likely go up by about 4% next year, according to a report by Redfin, an online real estate brokerage firm.
housing, prices, appreciation, tariffs, donald trump, policies, construction
276
2024-48-08
Sunday, 08 December 2024 07:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved