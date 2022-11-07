×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: housing market consumer confidence | fannie mae

Consumer Confidence in Housing Market Falls to New Low

Consumer Confidence in Housing Market Falls to New Low
Home for sale in Westwood, Mass. (AP)

By    |   Monday, 07 November 2022 04:26 PM EST

Fears of a recession, rising mortgages and high home prices have made Americans the most pessimistic about housing in the 12 years Fannie Mae has conducted its monthly housing market survey.

Only 16% of Americans think now is a good time to buy a house, a new low, and just 51% think now is a good time to sell a house.

The overall Home Purchase Sentiment Index decreased 4.1 points in October to 56.7—its eighth consecutive monthly decline and lowest rating yet.

Thirty-seven percent think home prices will decrease in the next 12 months, and 65% think mortgages will increase. Fifteen percent say their household income is significantly lower than it was 12 months ago.

The index “reached an all-time survey low this month, in line with expectations that the housing market will continue to cool in the months ahead,” says Doug Duncan, Fannie Mae senior vice president and chief economist. “Consumers are increasingly pessimistic about both home buying and home selling conditions. Consumers also remain concerned about the movement of home prices. Expectations that prices will decrease reached a new survey high, particularly among homeowners—offering further support to our forecast of home price declines in 2023.”

Fannie Mae’s housing survey of 1,000 adults via telephone was conducted Oct. 1-22, 2022

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Fears of a recession, rising mortgages and high home prices have made Americans the most pessimistic about housing in the 12 years Fannie Mae has conducted its monthly housing market survey.
housing market consumer confidence, fannie mae
211
2022-26-07
Monday, 07 November 2022 04:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved