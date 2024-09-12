US Household Wealth Hits Record $163.8T on Real Estate Gains

U.S. household wealth rose last quarter to $163.8 trillion, a fresh record, driven by gains in real estate values as well as a rise in the stock market, data from the Federal Reserve showed Thursday.

The net worth of households and non-profits as of the end of June topped the $161 trillion reported for the first quarter, as the value of real estate holdings increased $1.8 trillion and the value of equity holdings rose $700 billion. Household debt also rose, at an annualized rate of 3.2%, the report showed.