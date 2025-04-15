WATCH TV LIVE

Honda to Make 90% of US Cars Locally, Relocating Mexico, Canada Plants

Honda to Make 90% of US Cars Locally, Relocating Mexico, Canada Plants
A Honda Civic Hybrid, winner of the North American Car of the Year Award at the Detroit Auto Show, Jan. 10, 2025, in Detroit. (Jose Juarez/AP)

Tuesday, 15 April 2025 08:24 AM EDT

Honda is considering switching some car production from Mexico and Canada to the United States, aiming for 90% of cars sold in the country to be made locally in response to new U.S. auto tariffs, the Nikkei newspaper reported Tuesday.

Japan's second-biggest automaker by sales plans to increase U.S. vehicle production by as much as 30% over two to three years in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to put a 25% levy on imported vehicles, Nikkei said.

Honda declined to comment, saying the information was not announced by the company.

In the weeks leading up to the new U.S. levy, Reuters had already reported that Honda plans to make its next-generation Civic hybrid in the U.S. state of Indiana, instead of Mexico, to avoid potential tariffs.

The U.S. was Honda's biggest market last year, accounting for nearly 40% of global sales. The automaker sold 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S. last year.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 15 April 2025 08:24 AM
