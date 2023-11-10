×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: honda | salaries | uaw | detroit

Honda Hikes Workers' Pay After UAW Deals

Honda Hikes Workers' Pay After UAW Deals
(Getty Images)

Friday, 10 November 2023 12:13 PM EST

Honda Motor said Friday it was implementing an 11% pay hike for production workers at its U.S. facilities from January, days after the United Auto Workers (UAW) union and the Detroit Three automakers agreed to record contracts.

The company also said it would cut the time it takes for a worker to get to the top wage tier to three years from six, confirming an earlier Wall Street Journal report.

Non-unionized automakers such as Honda have come under pressure to improve pay and benefits following record contracts the UAW won at the Detroit Three automakers.

Honda, which began manufacturing in America in 1979, currently has 12 plants in the country which produce five million products annually.

The Japanese automaker has over 23,000 employees that help build its products in the U.S.

General Motors, Ford Motor and Chrysler-parent Stellantis have all agreed to hike employee base wages by 25% and restore cost of living allowances (COLA) in deals with the UAW.

Union workers are now voting on contracts from each of Detroit's Big Three automakers.

The UAW has also signaled that the next step in its campaign was to capitalize on its gains in bargaining with the Detroit Three, by launching organizing drives at Toyota, Tesla and other non-union U.S. auto factories.

Honda had told Reuters it was evaluating the recent UAW deals with the Detroit Three automakers and would remain competitive.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Honda Motor said Friday it was implementing an 11% pay hike for production workers at its U.S. facilities from January, days after the United Auto Workers (UAW) union and the Detroit Three automakers agreed to record contracts.
honda, salaries, uaw, detroit
231
2023-13-10
Friday, 10 November 2023 12:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved